Strictly Come Dancing: Judge Shirley Ballas '99% sure' Strictly will be back

There are lots of discussions about how coronavirus and social distancing will affect what we watch on TV.

And as we saw with Saturday Night Takeaway, doing big shows without an audience may need a rethink.

So what about programmes like Strictly Come Dancing where performing in front of an audience is a big part of the appeal?

Well, the show's Shirley Ballas says she's 99% sure that Strictly WILL be back.

The head judge says she believes people will need the glitz and glamour of the show when the weather gets colder and she says she believes that when it does come back, it will honour those who have helped fight coronavirus.

She told Hello! magazine: "Of course everything changes day-to-day but I have spoken to Strictly's executive producer, and I am 99% sure that we will be on screens in one form or another.

"We all realise that when the colder months come, we need some glitz and glamour - it's like going to Hollywood or Vegas and it's something that the whole family can enjoy."

Shirley also said she has some thoughts on who she would like to see take part, adding: "I have always wanted anyone from the royal family. But it doesn't have to necessarily be someone that's in the limelight because what I enjoy the most is getting to know someone's journey.

"And I know we are going to have some fantastic NHS stories, there is going to be a reflection on the coronavirus and what people have done for communities."