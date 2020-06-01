Pride month: What is it and why do people celebrate it?

Getty Images

June is Pride month, it is a month dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ communities all around the world.

Pride is usually celebrated with lots of parades and marches but with coronavirus and social distancing still in place, things will be a little different this year.

A lot of events have been postponed or cancelled, but the celebrations will continue on zoom, tiktok and other social media, keeping people connected and celebrating.

What is Pride month?

Getty Images

June is the month chosen to celebrate pride as it was the month of the Stonewall riots, the protests that changed gay rights for a lot of people in America and beyond.

It's about people coming together in love and friendship, to show how far gay rights have come, even if in some places there's still some work to be done.

Pride month is about teaching tolerance, education in pride history and continuing to move forward in equality.

It calls for people to remember how damaging homophobia was and still can be.

It's all about being proud of who you are no matter who you love.

Did you know? An American lady called Brenda Howard is known as 'The Mother of Pride' after organising the first ever gay pride march.

There are usually colourful parades, concerts and marches, but this year a lot of this will be moved online to keep to social distancing rules.

Global Pride Day is June 27 and there are plans for live streams of concerts and showcases celebrating pride.

The suggestion to call the movement 'Pride' came from L. Craig Schoonmaker who in 2015 said:

A lot of people were very repressed, they were conflicted internally, and didn't know how to come out and be proud. That's how the movement was most useful, because they thought, 'Maybe I should be proud. L. Craig Schoonmaker

Since June 28 1970, pride events have grown bigger, bolder and well ......more proud!