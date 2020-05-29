Sonic the Hedgehog sequel movie announced

Paramount Pictures

Despite a difficult start, the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been so successful that there's going to be a second one.

Making $306 million (£247m) worldwide, the first Sonic, based on the popular video game from Sega, had the biggest ever opening weekend for a video game to movie adaptation in the US.

But, things could have been very different. When the film's first trailer was released, fans complained that sonic looked 'weird' and 'freaky'.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Sonic the Hedgehog: Hacker gets close and personal with Jim Carrey

The reaction to Sonic's strange appearance meant the movie was delayed while the character was redesigned to look more like he does in the video game.

The extra work paid off though, with the film released in February, getting a positive reaction from fans.

Paramount Pictures The original design for sonic from the first movie upset fans so much that it was changed

The first movie saw the super-fast hedgehog team up with a local town sheriff to find his lost rings, while facing the evil Dr. Robotnik played by Jim Carrey.

Sonic was among the first films that had their run at the cinema cut short due to coronavirus. It has since been released to watch at home early.

With the announcement there is a sequel on the way, fans might be wondering whether there will be appearances from other Sonic characters such as Knuckles and Tails, but so far there has been no confirmation of the film's title or the cast or characters involved.