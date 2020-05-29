TikTok: Five celebs smashing the Wipe It Down challenge

Tiktok

The Wipe It Down Challenge is popular on TikTok at the moment. It shows people wiping a mirror to reveal an alter ego or different version of themselves.

It's set to the song Wipe It Down by BMW Kenny.

Celebs all over the world have been getting involved in the challenge, and we've picked out some of the best ones below...

Jason Derulo

TikTok/Jason Derulo

Singer Jason Derulo has been smashing it on TikTok recently, but this one was brilliant!

His mirror wiping was interrupted when he was bitten by a fake CGI spider, turning him into the web-slinging hero Spider-Man!

He even used special web effects before swinging off into action - pretty cool!

JoJo Siwa

TikTok/Jojo Siwa

Ponytail queen JoJo Siwa decided to switch up her look in this video.

Fans of JoJo had noticed that she had been wearing her hair down recently in her videos, instead of in her iconic side ponytail, and some people were worried she was changing her style.

So she made a joke of this using the mirror video, which has been viewed a whopping 39.2 million times!

Will Smith

TikTok/Will Smith

Actor, singer and all-round cool guy Will Smith has also been taking part in the Wipe It Down challenge.

For his video he transformed into his character from Men In Black - Agent J!

Amanda Holden

TikTok/Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent judge has been showing she's got talent too in her TikTok video!

She switched into a very glamorous outfit in her video, perhaps she's practising for when the BGT Live shows start again?

Gogglebox

TikTok/Tom Malone Jr

Stars of Gogglebox the Malone Family also joined in the TikTok challenge.

The video see's Tom Jr transform into his dad Tom Sr before throwing the towel and storming off - pretty funny stuff!

