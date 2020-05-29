Little Mix's Leigh-Anne and Watford's Andre Gray are getting married!

Getty Images

There's some very exciting news for fans of pop girl group Little Mix...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is getting married!

The singer has been dating Watford footballer Andre Gray since 2016. The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary yesterday and Leigh-Anne shared a sweet pic of the loved-up pair with her Instagram followers to mark the occasion.

However, it was her new fiancé that broke the news of the couple's engagement. Her posted some snaps of the special moment on Instagram to announce the news to the world.

Instagram/@andregray_ Footballer Andre Gray shared this snap on his Instagram after proposing to Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne had previously hinted that she was up for getting engaged during a recent Instagram live question and answer session and it looks like her wish has come true.

The Little Mixer hasn't shared the news on her own social media platforms just yet, but we can expect there'll be lots of celebrating going on with her friends, family and fellow band members!