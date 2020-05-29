FA Cup restart date announced for 27 June

Getty Images

Plans for the FA Cup to restart have been announced, with the quarter-finals set to return on 27 and 28 June.

The announcement comes after the Premier League revealed plans to restart ten days earlier than the cup on 17 June.

The FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and teams had reached the quarter-final stage when football in England was suspended because of coronavirus.

No decision has been made on whether the quarter finals will be played at neutral stadiums, but the semi-finals, planned to take place 11 and 12 July are expected to be held at Wembley Stadium as normal.

All the games will be played behind closed doors.

FA chief executive, Mark Bullingham said: "We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the FA Cup. The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years and we'd like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time."