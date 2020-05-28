Lockdown: What's the latest advice?

Crown copyright

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in the daily coronavirus briefing that groups of up to six people will be allowed to meet outside from Monday.

This change applies to people in England, and means that people can meet in gardens and private outdoor spaces, provided they keep two metres apart and maintain social distancing.

Mr Johnson said: "These changes mean friends and family will start to meet loved ones," in what would be a "long-awaited and joyful moment".

Getty Images

He also confirmed that some schools will reopen to more children from Monday.

And outdoor shops will reopen too - places like outdoor retail and car showrooms - that allow for social distancing to be maintained.

Earlier today, Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for how Scotland's lockdown might change soon.

The Prime Minister said these rules will remain under review, but for now they have passed the five tests.

The tests have to be met before certain restrictions are eased.

The five tests: 1) Making sure the NHS can cope with demand on its services 2) A 'sustained and consistent' fall in the number of people dying from the virus over a period of time 3) The rate of infection decreasing to 'manageable levels' 4) Ensuring supply of tests and PPE (personal protective equipment) can meet future demand 5) Being confident any adjustments would not risk a second peak in cases of the virus that would overwhelm the NHS

Boris Johnson said all these tests had been met which is why some lockdown restrictions could now be eased.

The prime minister said the government would be monitoring the virus very carefully and if needed restrictions would be put in place once more.