Lockdown: What's the latest advice?

Last updated at 17:15
Boris-Johnson.Crown copyright

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in the daily coronavirus briefing that groups of up to six people will be allowed to meet outside from Monday.

This change applies to people in England, and means that people can meet in gardens and private outdoor spaces, provided they keep two metres apart and maintain social distancing.

Mr Johnson said: "These changes mean friends and family will start to meet loved ones," in what would be a "long-awaited and joyful moment".

School-classroom-sits-empty.Getty Images

He also confirmed that some schools will reopen to more children from Monday.

And outdoor shops will reopen too - places like outdoor retail and car showrooms - that allow for social distancing to be maintained.

Earlier today, Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for how Scotland's lockdown might change soon.

Shopping will look different when stores reopen in England - here are some tips on staying safe

The Prime Minister said these rules will remain under review, but for now they have passed the five tests.

The tests have to be met before certain restrictions are eased.

Boris Johnson said all these tests had been met which is why some lockdown restrictions could now be eased.

The prime minister said the government would be monitoring the virus very carefully and if needed restrictions would be put in place once more.

Dr Laverne gives her top tips on how to deal with feeling anxious about coronavirus

  • i think that it is good that you can only meet up with 6 people at a time because i can see my loved ones but steel be safe

  • Although i agree with CalmKoala, we should be working as a TEAM, {England Northen Island Scotland and Wales. We are the UK for a reason.
    P.s I think if i was PM right now i wouldn't open shops and schools for another 3 weeks or so

  • They're easing measures quite a bit! Are they sure it's safe?? There was around 177 deaths today and aprox. 8,000 new cases. As long as we're social distancing, we will HOPEFULLY stay safe!

    Despite saying that, I am glad that we can go and see our friends and family! That will be good! 👍

    Hope everyone on Fan Club, CBBC cast, behind the scenes and moderators are all safe!😃

    💜💙👯🎽BP Dancing Gymnast 🎽👯💙💜
    🏥🌈😃Thank You NHS😃🌈🏥
    😜😋Stay Strong Besties😜😋

  • I'm SUPER excited!😁✨💗
    {I live in Manchester.}

  • I think Boris should agree with the rest of the UK governments and keep the rules the same in all 4 countries. For example, in England, you can drive to exercise but in Wales you can't. It makes it confusing for people in England that think that they can come over to Wales and exercise.

    • U18183357 replied: Yh

