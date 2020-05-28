Premier League: Clubs announce top-tier football will return in June

Getty Images

The Premier league has announced that games will resume from the 17 June.

The first set of fixtures will be Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United, and Manchester CIty against Arsenal. Those are two games that had already been delayed due to the Carabao Cup Final in March.

All 20 Premier League clubs will then play games across three days; Friday 19 , Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 June.

The plans to complete the Premier League season have been outlined as part of 'Project Restart', with the league hoping to finish the season by the weekend of August 1 and 2.

The plans allow for the FA Cup Final to take place the following Saturday, 8 August. The clubs are hoping that will mean the English season will have been completed in time for players to have a rest before next season.

The Premier League is set to follow the example of other leagues, such as the Bundesliga in Germany, and play games 'behind closed doors'. This means no fans will be allowed into stadiums, and there will be limits on the number of journalists and club staff that can attend.

Getty Images Jack Grealish, captain of Aston Villa will be hoping for a win in their first game back against Sheffield United

Although the atmosphere might be a little quiet, the first two fixtures of 'Project Restart' will be no less important. Aston Villa are hoping to avoid Premier League relegation, while Sheffield United want to qualify for Europe.

Europe is also the aim for Arsenal, who begin away at Man City. While City in second place, will want to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the league to 22 points.

Despite a chunk of games left to go, with such a huge lead, resuming the season means it's likely that Liverpool will finally win their first league title in 30 years.

