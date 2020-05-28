Roald Dahl: The Duchess of Cornwall takes on James and the Giant Peach!

Getty Images Josh Gad, the Duchess of Cornwall and Lupita Nyong'o have been getting their reading on for charity

Books have proven to be very popular during lockdown and what's not to love! They allow us to enter into completely different worlds without having to move an inch!

Lots of famous faces have also been sharing some of their favourite stories and a number of big stars have gotten involved in a special reading of Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach to help raise money for charities impacted by the coronavirus.

New Zealand filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi, who is also making some Roald Dahl adaptations, has been the narrator for each of the readings.

There have been six online episodes so far, and the star-studded cast from the latest includes Frozen's Josh Gad, actress Lupita Nyong'o and now even Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall is joining in!

Getty Images Filmmaker Taika Waititi (right) has also been taking part in the readings along with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth (left)

Duchess Camilla plays a ship's captain who looks on in surprise as a giant peach flies by.

She said: "I hope this campaign will raise vital funds to support those most in need at this very challenging time - as well as helping families and children currently in lockdown to find a moment of comfort through the joy of reading."

Lots of other big celebrities have also taken part in the unique retelling of the classic tale including Thor star Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam, Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne, Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and Cara Delevingne.

