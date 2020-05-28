Ninja is hosting a Fortnite competition on Mixer

Getty Images

Gaming streamer Ninja is hosting his own Fortnite competition.

The live competition series, called 'Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite', has been co-produced by Ninja and his management team Loaded.

It will be streamed on his Mixer channel every Thursday until 2 July, and 60 of the world's biggest and most well known gaming personalities will be taking part!

From World Cup Solo champion Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf to Faze Clan's Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler.

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins will also take part in some of the battles and players will each compete for a share of the $400,000 prize pool.

Ninja is one of the most popular streamers in the world

Competitors will also stream their matches on their own platforms and channels too.

Commenting on the competition Tyler said: "Ninja Battles brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate."

Ninja made the announcement he was moving from Twitch to Mixer last year, and it caused big ripples in the streaming community. It kicked off a battle between Twitch and services like Mixer, from Microsoft, and YouTube, from Google, who were trying to encourage gamers to stream on their platforms.

Ninja's first competition will take place today at 8pm (British Summer Time).