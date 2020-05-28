Nasa Space X: Crew Dragon launch delayed by bad weather

Jane O'Brien/BBC

Bad weather put a stop to last night's Nasa and Space X launch.

Lots of people were excited for this launch, because it would have been the first space mission to blast off from the US in nine years.

However, 16 minutes before take-off, Nasa officials decided the weather was too bad and delayed the launch to Saturday instead.

If the launch does go ahead on Saturday, it will take place at 8:22 pm (British Summer Time).

I know there's a lot of disappointment today. The weather got us

NASA The astronauts walked out for their journey to the launch pad

'A lot of disappointment'

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only a small number of people were allowed to watch the rocket lift-off from the Kennedy Space Center in the US.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, had flown over to watch the launch, as well as Space X owner Elon Musk.

"I know there's a lot of disappointment today. The weather got us," said Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"But this was a great day for Nasa and for SpaceX. Our teams worked together in a really impressive way, making good decisions all along. So, let's go, let's go get this done. Saturday is going to be a great day."

NASA

All astronauts have to be quarantined before heading into space, this is to help them avoid catching any germs before heading on board the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will now have to quarantine again before the delayed launch on Saturday.

Nasa have said that if the weather is still bad on Saturday, they can launch on Sunday.