Cineworld and Odeon Cinemas to reopen in July

Getty Images

Cineworld and Odeon are preparing to reopen cinemas in the UK from July.

Both cinema chains said they will follow guidelines as the government eases lockdown rules over the next few weeks.

Cineworld said all of its 128 UK cinemas, including Picturehouse cinemas, will open as long as restrictions have been lifted. While Odeon, which has 120 UK cinemas, said in a statement it will be "ready to welcome guests back from early July" but this will depend on having enough films to show and government guidance.

This year was set to be a big one for movies, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, several films have been delayed.

However, with huge movies still set for a summer release date, there is a chance we could still see films like the live-action remake of Mulan in the cinema from July.

Cineworld said: "Cineworld currently anticipates that government restrictions related to cinemas will be lifted in each of its territories by July.

Both Cineworld and Odeon closed ahead of the lockdown on March 17, before Boris Johnson announced coronavirus restrictions on March 23.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Mulan could be one of the films you can see when cinemas reopen

Once reopened, it's likely cinemas will use social distancing and limit the numbers of people watching films to keep them safe. Odeon said it will be introducing additional safety measures so customers can enjoy films in a 'safe and controlled way'.

This announcement comes after Vue said it was planning on opening cinemas again from July 4. Tickets for Vue cinemas will be bought online only and screenings will be staggered to reduce contact between audience members.

Cinemas will only be allowed to open from July if the situation with coronavirus has improved and the UK passes five tests set out by the government.

The five tests include the rate of coronavirus infection dropping to manageable levels, fewer deaths from the illness, enough testing being available across the country and plenty of supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers.