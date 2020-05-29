Coronavirus: How has lockdown been making you feel?

Getty Images

Childline, the children's support charity, says it has been holding a counselling session every five minutes during the UK's lockdown.

"Children and families have faced extraordinary challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the next few months will be no different," said Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen.

"We know from the counselling sessions we have delivered that children's mental health has been directly impacted [by the lockdown]."

The charity says more than a third (36%) of calls and chats during this time were about mental and emotional health..

They've had more than 30,000 calls between the 23 March and 10 May, while their Calm Zone online tool is being used more than 2,000 times a week.

Childline says that while lockdown hasn't changed young people's concerns, it has heightened worries many young people already had.

How have you found lockdown?

Mental health charity Place2Be recently found that many of the vulnerable young people they support have been finding lockdown difficult.

There is no 'right way' to feel aboout lockdown, it is something that will affect everyone differently. Some of you will be really enjoying spending time at home or being with your family. Some of you might be having up days and down days, while some of you might be having a hard time adjusting to life at home.

We want to know what lockdown has felt like for you.

We've heard from loads of you who are enjoying your time in lockdown - but it's ok to feel like you're not coping as well as others seem to be.

Everyone has different experiences of lockdown - you might be finding things hard with your family, or you may miss the routine of being at school and seeing your friends.

Whatever you're feeling you have every right to feel that way - the most important thing is to speak to an adult you trust if you find yourself struggling.

How have some young people been feeling?

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) is the charity that runs Childline.

They've found stories from around the UK of young people struggling to adjust to lockdown.

16-year-old Samantha in Scotland told them how she has found herself feeling really down since she's stopped going to school and playing sport.

"I'm a disabled athlete with a visual impairment and am usually very active. I attend swimming training three times a week and I go to goalball [a blind Paralympic sport] competitions and training up and down the country a few times a month. I have to miss my weekly art classes, and I generally miss the routine of attending school."

Samantha says her anxiety has got a lot worse since she has been forced to stay at home, but has said the support of her family and mental health service CAMHS has helped. She had this advice for anyone struggling with the same feelings she has.

"Listen to your family, they are on your side. When it's hard to lift your head from the pillow or even open your eyes, just try and set yourself achievable small daily goals.

"It's ok to be scared at the news but also talk about what those fears are.

"As a family, talk through what lockdown really means and why it's important to stay safe and self-isolate to protect your grandparents and your loved ones. "

I am scared about the Coronavirus. It's really scary because everyone is talking about it and people are sharing stories every day on social media. Boy, 12

How should I be feeling during lockdown?

You are the only person who can answer this question, and there are no wrong answers.

You could be having a great time, a bad time or a just OK time. That's totally fine.

All that matters is that you feel supported and looked after when you are having a bad time.

What else can I do if I'm still struggling?

If you are feeling low and not sure what to do, talk to someone you trust about how you're feeling.

Your dad, mum or carer.

Another family member.

Another grown up who looks after you.

If you feel you still need help after you speak to them, don't give up. Tell another adult you trust until you get the help you need.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time.

Or you can look at all the advice on the Own It website and other charity websites that you can find on this page here.