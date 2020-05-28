Rosy Maple Moth: The milkshake moth and other winged beauties

Getty Images

We often think of butterflies are being pretty and colourful, and moths as a bit dull. But it's not true!

A photo of a spectacular-looking Rosy Maple Moth, was taken in the back garden of writer Rebecca Lavoie.

She posted the picture of social media, with many people complimenting the moth on its bright colours and unusual pattern.

The scientific name for these particular moths is Dryocampa rubicunda, and they're found in North America.

It's yellow and pink colour combo has led people to compare it to a milkshake, ice-cream and even a pink and yellow hairstyle Nicki Minaj once had.

The Rosy Maple Moth isn't the only moth that's pretty eye-catching - check these out!

Check out these marvellous moths

Io Moth

Pronounced eye-oh, this moth is found in parts of the United States and Canada.

It has spots on its lower wings that look a bit like eyes, so this species can appear much larger than it really is, to ward off predators.

Garden Tiger Moth

These dappled moths are found in much of Britain, although their numbers have been declining in recent years.

They're often found close to sand dunes, woodland edges, meadows and hedgerows and gardens.

Robin Moth

Also called cecropia moths, these are rare butterfly-like moths with wide, hairy bodies and feathery antennae.

They are part of the same family as silk worms and are found all across North America.

Luna Moth

These moths are one of the largest moth species in North America, due to their very large wingspan - some can reach 17 centimetres in width!

This insect is most active at night. Scientists think their pale green colour is designed to make them look like a leaf and protect them from predators.

Painted Lichen Moth

Also found in North America these moths often live in the woods or places near forests.

The larvae feed on lichens, a plant-like mossy growth that develops on trees and rocks.