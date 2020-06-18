Cooking: Try this fuss free brownie recipe!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Imran and his son Osian show us how to make delicious brownies

Have you been getting into the Bake Off spirit in lockdown?

Whether you're the next Mary Berry or just starting out, we're convinced you'll enjoy this simple sweet treat!

We spoke to Masterchef finalist Imran Nathoo who showed us a really easy and delicious brownie recipe you can try at home. Yum!

Please remember to always get an adult's help when baking.

Fuss free brownies

Six-year-old Osian and his dad Imran show us how simple and easy it is to make gooey and delicious brownies

Imran's fuss free brownies require very little effort and taste great! See his tips below for substituting ingredients you may not have.

Makes nine portions.

Prep time: 10-15 mins

Cook time: 15-20 mins

You will need 150ml sunflower/vegetable/rapeseed oil

150g soft brown sugar

120g self-raising flour

80g Cocoa powder

1 tsp of vanilla extract

2 eggs

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (no fan) and line a small deep rectangular tin with foil.

2. In a bowl add the oil, vanilla extract, sugar and crack in two eggs then combine well.

3. Into the same bowl sift in the flour and cocoa powder.

4. Then slowly combine until you have thick glossy mixture.

5. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes, check with a skewer test at 15 mins. If it comes out a little bit gooey that's fine! If it comes out very gooey then give it 2 mins and try again. Make sure a grown-up helps you with this.

6. Set aside to cool on a wire rack, and only remove from the tin when fully cooled.

7. Then cut into squares and serve.

Imran Nathoo Mmm! Do you reckon you could make brownies this squidgy?

Tips

Don't worry too much about the size of the tin, it just needs to be deep enough so the mixture doesn't overflow! Fill from one end then create a "wall" with some extra foil to the size you need.

Don't spread the mixture too thinly you want it to be 2 cm ish deep.

Plain flour is fine to use just add 1 tsp of baking powder as well.

If you don't have any eggs then use 1 large or 2 small mashed bananas. That would make the brownie vegan too!

If you don't have any vanilla extract then honey or maple syrup will do instead.

Any sugar will work.

Happy baking!