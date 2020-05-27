Five steps to making a suncatcher

It's half term for many of you this week, so whilst you're at home why not get creative!
YouTubers and sisters Ruby and Raylee teach us how to make suncatchers for your window. It's easy to do and you might have a lot of the materials your need at home.
Ruby and Raylee create videos on YouTube where they do sibling challenges, review products, and they do lots of creative crafts and makes.
Please remember to always get an adult's help when using scissors.
Happy crafting!
Your Comments
Join the conversation