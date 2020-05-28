Coronavirus: What's the latest advice on going back to school?

Getty Images

Schools in England are set to open again from 1 June - but how will they be different from before?

Most schools closed on 20 March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

From class sizes, PPE and general protection, here's the advice the government is giving to head teachers before pupils return to school.

It's come from the Department for Education - the people in charge of education in England.

Why are schools going back?

AFP Gavin Williamson MP is the senior minister in Boris Johnson's team who is in charge of England's schools

The government has decided that it is safe for schools to begin to open again, based on a number of tests.

It won't happen all at once though - schools are being told to open up in a 'phased return' - that means not all year groups will go back at the same time.

To begin with, they've said that children in nursery, reception, year 1 and year 6 should return.

Some year groups in secondary school will be going back too.

The government said, "we want to get all children and young people back into education as soon as the scientific advice allows because it is the best place for them to learn, and because we know how important is is for their mental wellbeing."

The plan is to bring all primary year groups back to school before the summer holidays - but it is a decision that will be 'kept under review,' which means the government could change its advice.

What will my school be doing to stop the spread of the virus?

There are lots of important things that children, their parents and teachers can do to prevent the spread of the virus when kids go back to school.

The government has sent head teachers and school staff lots of information on how to prepare schools for kids coming back. We've picked out some of the key advice here, but it is worth remembering each school has to prepare differently.

This is because of lots of differences between schools, such as the size of school buildings, the number of pupils, class sizes and how many teachers and teaching assistants can come back to work.

Here are a few things that might look a little different:

Parents and carers might have to drop off and pick up child in specific places or zones

Break times might change, so that everyone isn't out on the playground altogether at once. One group of a maximum of 15 children is in the same play area at any one time is the recommendation

There'll be more cleaning than usual - school staff are being asked to wipe down surfaces as often as possible

Everyone will be expected to wash their hands thoroughly for 20 seconds with running water and soap throughout the day

Teachers will try and change your environment as little as possible - including the classroom and the size of the class

How big will my class be?

The government know that it can be difficult for children to remain two metres apart from each other and staff - and aren't expecting younger children to do this all day.

So it has advised that the school stick to hygiene measures as best they can.

For slightly older children, it suggests that pupils are put in small groups and if they can keep two metres away from each other, they should do so.

There shouldn't be too much worry about brief contact, for example, passing someone on the corridor. The government says the science suggests that this is low risk.

For primary schools, classes should normally be split in half, with no more than 15 pupils in each group with one teacher.

Will my teachers wear PPE, and do I need to?

PPE stands for personal protective equipment.

It includes items such as masks, face visors, gloves and eye protection - wearable items designed to keep people safe.

The government says wearing a face covering or face masks in schools or other education settings isn't recommended.

It says that cleaning, hygiene and social distancing where possible are effective measures in controlling the spread of the virus.

Wearing PPE in school is only needed in a very small number of cases.

What else do I need to know?

Your classroom might look a little different - but there's nothing to be scared of

Your school and classroom might look a bit different than normal but it's nothing to be worried about.

The government and your teachers are just making sure your learning environment is as safe as possible.

If you have any worries or concerns - make sure you speak to a teacher or parent or carer.

And there are some great tips here if you're worried about coronavirus.