Disneyland: Could Tokyo theme park reopen with a 'no screaming' rule?

Disney theme parks in Japan are due to open to visitors after closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Disneyland, in Tokyo, and Universal Studios, in Osaka, are set to open their doors following Dthe recent reopening of Disneyland in Shanghai, China recent reopening..

But along with longstanding rules like no queue-jumping, there could be some new ones: no hugs or high-fives, and no screaming.

Infection numbers in the country have been decreasing, and now amusement parks are looking ahead to what sort of precautions they'll need to put in place in order to reopen.

The East Japan and West Japan Theme Park Associations, who make rules when it comes to theme parks, have suggested some of these measures.

1. Restricting the number of people who can enter theme parks and rides at one time,

2. Checking guests' temperatures at park entrances,

3. Denying admission to people who have fevers

4. Keeping windows and doors open in indoor attractions for better ventilation

5. Asking all guests to wear masks

6. Encouraging the use of cashless payment systems to limit the handling of cash

7. Getting people to advance purchase tickets, to shorten the amount of time spent standing queuing

8. Staff, including those in costume, have also been asked to keep from hugging or having any other sort of physical contact with guests.

These are of course just guidelines and only apply to Japan, but they could give some indication of what kind of measures could also be introduced in theme parks elsewhere.

So in the future, your posed photos with Shrek or Mickey Mouse, complete with masks will certainly look a bit different to how they did in the past.