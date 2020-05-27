The Ickabog: Send us your review of J.K. Rowling's new book

J.K. Rowling

If you've been looking for a new book to read during lockdown then maybe maybe The Ickabog is just what you're after.

Author J.K. Rowling surprised everyone by publishing the first two chapters on a new website for free.

She plans to gradually release new chapters over the next seven weeks, a chapter (or two, or three), at a time.

So, we want to know what you think of it! Send us your video book reviews and let us know what you think so far.

Do you like the new characters: King Fred the Fearless, ruler of Cornucopia, and five-year-old Bert Beamish?

Are you enjoying seeing a different side to the author? What do you like or dislike most about the new story?

How much do we know about The Ickabog?

It isn't a Harry Potter book and it doesn't include magic, but is instead an entirely different story.

J.K. Rowling had the idea for The Ickabog a long time ago and read it to her children when she was working on it, but never published it.

Instead it ended up in the attic, but during lockdown she decided to read it again and publish it online.

Budding artists can also get involved by helping to illustrate the book, and entering the competition on the Ickabog website.

The whole book is due to published in November, with the money going to help people affected by coronavirus.

If you aren't able to send a video telling us what you think, you can also let us know in the comments.