Minneapolis protests after black man dies in police custody

There have been huge protests in Minneapolis, in the US, after a black man who was arrested by police, died later in custody.

The protests began on Tuesday. Those protesting believe that the man, named George Floyd, was treated with unnecessary violence by police before he died.

Protestors marched to the place where he was arrested holding signs saying, "Black Lives Matter" and calling to, "end police brutality".

The protests became violent as police and protesters clashed.

Some of the crowd threw rocks and other objects at a police and sprayed police cars with graffiti, as police used tactics such as tear gas - a chemical that causes temporary pain and loss of vision - to disperse the crowds.

Since the death of George Floyd four police officers have been sacked.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is one of the highest levels of law enforcement in the United States, is investigating what happened during the arrest.

Speaking about George Floyd's death, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wrote: "Being Black in America should not be a death sentence."

This is not the first time that the police in the US have been accused of being racially motivated, or using unnecessary force against black suspects.

The Black Lives Matter movement began back in 2013 after a man called George Zimmerman was cleared of murder charges after he shot an African-American teenager called Trayvon Martin the year before. Angry protests broke out across the US with many people accusing the police of treating black people unfairly compared to how they treat white people.

Those protests have been sparked again after the death of George Floyd and a number of other deaths of black people by police.

Several celebrities, including Star Wars actor John Boyega and singer Cardi B, have said they have been upset by what has happened.

Cardi B posted a tribute photo to George Floyd and wrote: 'Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It's tired ! I'm tired ! The country is tired !You don't put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !"

John Boyega posted, "George Floyd. So heartbreaking to hear about the continuous cycle of violence aimed at black people by racist cops."

Justin Bieber also added his voice to the many who have been outraged by the incident saying: 'This makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I'm sorry GEORGE FLOYD.'

Minneapolis Police chief Medaria Arradondo said his department would be conducting a full investigation into the events leading up to George Floyd's death, and that a decision would be made on whether to criminal charges are to be made against the police officers involved.