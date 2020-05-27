Jacqueline Wilson is getting 'silly' for Summer Reading Challenge

Getty Images

Author Dame Jacqueline Wilson has teamed up with several celebrities in support of this year's Summer Reading Challenge.

The challenge is for children to read more during the summer holidays, and this year's theme is 'Let's Get Silly'. The event runs from June to September.

Dame Jacqueline, famous for writing the Tracy Beaker books, will be joined virtually by other celebrities to share readings online.

Her guests include author of The Parent Agency and Head Kid, David Baddiel and former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq,

"I feel the Summer Reading Challenge is extra important this year," said Dame Jacqueline.

"How sensible to have a silly theme. We've all had to deal with serious and scary issues, so it's time for a bit of fun.

"There are so many comical and crazy children's books to cheer us all up. Let's get reading and get happy."

The Summer Reading Challenge is free to access and works with libraries and schools. Last year 700,000 children and their families took part.

