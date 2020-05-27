play
Marcus Rashford and Nikki Lily join new CBBC show as supply teachers

Last updated at 06:09
nikki-lilly-ellie-simmonds-tim-peake-marcus-rashfordShutterstock / Getty Images
School is in session - which teacher's class will you be signing up for?

If you've been enjoying learning from celebs on BBC Bitesize daily lessons then you'll be sure to love the new CBBC programme Celebrity Supply Teacher.

It begins on Monday 8 June on CBBC and BBC iPlayer, with a range of famous faces delivering fun-filled lessons.

Watch out Joe Wicks, because Man United's Marcus Rashford will be on hand to teach you PE!

Meanwhile CBBC and Junior Bake Off star Nikki Lily will be doing IT classes, and astronaut Tim Peake will have a special 'all you need to know about space' class.

The episodes will be based on some of the topics you cover in primary school. So there will be subjects like science, English, maths and history.

But, there is also the chance to flex your creativity with subjects like cookery and dance.

They won't be like the lessons you have in your normal classroom, with each celeb adding their own take to present the subjects in a fun and entertaining way.

marcus-rashfordShutterstock
England star Marcus Rashford wants to get you guys moving in a PE lesson
What can we expect?

Here's a sneak peak into just a few of the episodes...

Manchester United and England star, Marcus Rashford, gives viewers a masterclass in preparing your body for sport with stretches and warm up drills.

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner will be giving her very own tips on writing a great story, for example creating a character, setting and plot.

She shows viewers around her farm and the animals that she sometimes takes inspiration from.

Astronaut Tim Peake gives his tips for surviving in space including how to eat, drink and go to the toilet.

Then, from his back garden, he demonstrates the science behind space rockets using household materials to create his own rocket and rocket launcher.

Check out the timetable below and let us know which lesson you are most excited for in the comments!

tim-peakeShutterstock
Astronaut Tim Peake is on hand to teach a science letter that might be out of this world!
Who are the celebrity supply teachers?
nikki-lillyShutterstock
Cooking marvel, blogger and campaigner Nikki Lilly will be teaching IT
isabel-clifton-as-hetty-feather
Hetty Feather actress Isabel Clifton will be teaching drama
ellie-simmondsShutterstock
Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will be diving into a geography lesson

Which lesson are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments!

