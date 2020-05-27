Marcus Rashford and Nikki Lily join new CBBC show as supply teachers

Shutterstock / Getty Images School is in session - which teacher's class will you be signing up for?

If you've been enjoying learning from celebs on BBC Bitesize daily lessons then you'll be sure to love the new CBBC programme Celebrity Supply Teacher.

It begins on Monday 8 June on CBBC and BBC iPlayer, with a range of famous faces delivering fun-filled lessons.

Watch out Joe Wicks, because Man United's Marcus Rashford will be on hand to teach you PE!

Meanwhile CBBC and Junior Bake Off star Nikki Lily will be doing IT classes, and astronaut Tim Peake will have a special 'all you need to know about space' class.

The episodes will be based on some of the topics you cover in primary school. So there will be subjects like science, English, maths and history.

But, there is also the chance to flex your creativity with subjects like cookery and dance.

They won't be like the lessons you have in your normal classroom, with each celeb adding their own take to present the subjects in a fun and entertaining way.

Shutterstock England star Marcus Rashford wants to get you guys moving in a PE lesson

What can we expect?

Here's a sneak peak into just a few of the episodes...

Manchester United and England star, Marcus Rashford, gives viewers a masterclass in preparing your body for sport with stretches and warm up drills.

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner will be giving her very own tips on writing a great story, for example creating a character, setting and plot.

She shows viewers around her farm and the animals that she sometimes takes inspiration from.

Astronaut Tim Peake gives his tips for surviving in space including how to eat, drink and go to the toilet.

Then, from his back garden, he demonstrates the science behind space rockets using household materials to create his own rocket and rocket launcher.

Check out the timetable below and let us know which lesson you are most excited for in the comments!

Shutterstock Astronaut Tim Peake is on hand to teach a science letter that might be out of this world!

Who are the celebrity supply teachers?

WEEK ONE Mon 8 June Former Spice Girl Geri Horner - English Tues 9 June Astronaut Tim Peake - Science Weds 10 June Footballer Marcus Rashford - PE Thurs 11 June Emmerdale actors Jeff & Zoe - Gardening Fri 12 June Chef Heston Blumenthal - Food Science

Shutterstock Cooking marvel, blogger and campaigner Nikki Lilly will be teaching IT

WEEK TWO Mon 15 June Football pundit Gary Lineker - Spanish Tues 16 June Comedian Tez Ilyas - Science Weds 17 June CBBC's Nikki Lilly - IT Thurs 18 June Kaiser Chief's Ricky Wilson - Art Fri 19 June Singer and songwriter Kelis - Cookery

Hetty Feather actress Isabel Clifton will be teaching drama

WEEK 3 Mon 22 June Dancer and former Strictly judge Darcey Bussell - Dance Tues 23 June Presenter Katie Piper - Wellbeing Weds 24 June Star of The Chase Mark Labbett - Maths Thurs 25 June Hetty Feather actress Isabel Clifton - Drama Fri 26 June Politican Ed Balls - History

Shutterstock Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will be diving into a geography lesson

WEEK 4 Mon 29 June Matthew Morrison - Musical Theatre Tues 30 June Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds - Geography Weds 1 July Journalist Martin Bashir - History Thurs 2 July Oscar winners Rachel Shenton & Maisie Sly - British Sign Language Fri 3 July End of Term Review

