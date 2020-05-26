There are now crayons for all skin tones

Crayola

Crayola is releasing a new pack of crayons to reflect the different skin tones around the world.

The 24 new shades are said to represent around 40 different skin tones.

The crayon company teamed up with make-up expert Victor Casale to help them find the right shades.

"With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance," said Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele.

Crayola

Make-up expert Victor said that making the crayons was a bit like making make-up: "We landed on rose for the pink undertone, almond for the neutral undertone, and golden for the yellow/olive undertone.

"This is exactly the science and treatment I have used to create global shade palettes for the beauty industry."

Some people online have joked that Crayola has more skin shades than some make-up brands, prompting calls for better representation in the beauty industry.

The crayons will be officially released in July later this year (and, by the way, Newsround has asked Crayola if they will show the different ways of spelling colour around the world!)