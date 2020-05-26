How animals are helping to raise money during lockdown

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Goats have been taking over the streets of Wales!

Do you remember when we told you about the goats that had taken over the Welsh town of Llandudno?

As well as entertaining the locals (and all of us who watched the video online) they've also helped to raise more then £50,000 for a local charity.

The funds were raised after St David's Hospice produced themed t-shirts and bags featuring an image of the now-famous goats.

The charity had been facing a funding crisis after having to close its shops and cafe because of coronavirus restrictions.

But they say the sale of the merchandise has made a huge contribution, and has helped to keep nurses working during the crisis.

St David's Hospice

They're not the only animals to have unexpectedly helped with some fundraising.

Hip hip hooray!

Over in the US, Cincinnati Zoo have had a similar idea - selling special t-shirts featuring Fiona, the zoo's hippo on the front.

The zoo said it would lose millions of dollars each month while it stays closed but must continue to feed and care for all its animals.

Cincinnati Zoo

Sales of the new t-shirt all go to the zoo's Emergency Operating Fund, which was set up to help the zoo care for nearly 2,000 animals while it is closed.

It got the idea to make and sell the special t-shirts, after a similar campaign managed to raise more than $200,000 to support zoos and animal sanctuaries in Australia after the huge wildfires.

The three-year-old hippo is a worldwide celebrity with her own t-shirts, book and cookie, and has also been taking part in home safari live streams, with around 2.5 million viewers watching her antics online.

Pur-fect Pictures

Jemma Walker

Inspired by his pet cat, animal lover Zach, aged eight, decided he wanted to do something special during lockdown to help local animals.

He's been selling animal pictures online of his favourite creatures to raise money for the RSPCA.

So far he's drawn a penguin, an owl, a monkey, and is also taking requests for pictures from anyone who wants to buy one.

Jemma Walker

He then posts them on his Facebook Fundraising group and has also posted and sent digital copies to people who have donated.

Cat and dog bingo

Getty Images

Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home have launched a cool new bingo game that you can play with your pet at home to raise money for the animals they look after.

They have three bingo cards that you can download from their website, with things your pet might do.

Edinburgh cat and dog home

The idea is that every time you or your pets complete the actions on the square, you donate some money to the cause.

The home suggests: "donating £3 when you get a line, £4 if you get two lines, and £5 if you reach a full house."

Llamazing!

With this farm in Germany closed due to coronavirus, the owners have been offering video calls with llamas, alpacas and camels.

What a creative way to keep people entertained and raise some money at the same time.

People can book video chats with the furry friends on the company's website.

But they haven't just been booking the calls for a one to one llama chat either - but also to join work meetings, conferences and family parties.