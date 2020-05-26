BTS' record label looking for new K-pop star in talent show

Getty Images

If you've ever dreamed of being the fifth member of BLACKPINK or the eight member of BTS then you'll certainly be interested in this!

Next month, BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment are launching their own talent show called I-Land to find the next K-pop superstar.

It will be shown on South Korean music channel Mnet.

Auditions have already been held around the world including the US and in Japan in March last year.

It's thought they are mainly looking for male applicants born between 1997 and 2008 - so aged between 12 and 23 .

So what can we expect from I-Land?

It's thought K-pop singer Rain and rapper Zico will be mentors on the show.

The first episode of I-Land will be shown in South Korea on 26 June 2020.

WATCH: What does it take to become a K-pop star?

Newsround visited South Korea last year and spoke to bands iKON and New Kidd to find out what it takes to make it as a K-pop star.

Catch up on all of Newsround's films from South Korea, looking into the problem of YouTube addiction, beauty for kids, escaping North Korea, and the secret to footballer Son Heung-Min success.

What else can K-pop fans look forward to?

Last year Big Hit Entertainment announced a new drama series based on the "BTS universe" - but the band members won't be starring in the series.

According to Korean website Soompi, the drama will follow the lives of seven boys based roughly on the seven band members, played by actors.

It was expected to be released later this year, and so far there has been no update on whether this will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS' Map of the Soul 2020 World Tour has been put on hold due to coronavirus concerns, but the band have still been keeping their fans entertained online.

The boys even launched a special web series to help fans all over the world learn Korean.