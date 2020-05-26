Meet Ruth, an 88-year-old granny who's smashing it on TikTok!

Earlier this year Ruth's granddaughter Jess set up a TikTok account for her, and started teaching her gran dance routines during lockdown.

Now Ruth has had a whopping 30 million views of one of her routines, and hundreds of thousands for her others!

Jess and Ruth were surprised by how popular her routines have been, but are glad the videos have cheered people up, and say there will be more in the future.