TikTok: Meet the dancing granny who's got 30 million views!

Meet Ruth, an 88-year-old granny who's smashing it on TikTok!

Earlier this year Ruth's granddaughter Jess set up a TikTok account for her, and started teaching her gran dance routines during lockdown.

Now Ruth has got a whopping 30 million views for one of her routines to Laxed (Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685.

Jess and Ruth were surprised by how popular her routines have been, but are glad the videos have cheered people up, and say there will be more in the future.

But it's not just Ruth who's got the dancing bug though, check out these guys...

Lewis' Nan

Jess might have been inspired by 18-year-old TikTokker Lewis Leigh.

Lewis filmed a dance routine with his nan to Laxed (Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 in April after dropping off a food shop for her.

The clip has had an impressive 10.2 million views so far!

Nice one Nanna!

Next-level dad-dancing

We caught up with the McFarland family in April after their dance to The Weekend's Blinding Lights went viral.

Colin and Dylan enlisted their dad to join them in the routine which has since racked up more than 15 million views!

They said they knew their dad could sort-of dance, but were pretty impressed by how popular their routine became.

What do you think of these viral dancers? Has it inspired you?