The Women's Super League and Women's Championship seasons have ended

Shutterstock Manchester City were at the top of the WSL table

The last few months have seen some big changes in the sporting world.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected lots of sports, with football being one of the most popular.

The joint FA Women's Super League (WSL) and Women's Championship Board confirmed today that they've decided to end the 2019/20 seasons for the Barclays FA WSL and the FA Women's Championship. The decision took effect immediately.

Despite the recent development, the outcome of the Women's Super League title, promotion and relegation issues are yet to be decided.

The news has come as a blow for many. Manchester City, who were at the top of the Women's Super League table, put out a statement expressing their disappointment. However the club have said that they "support the FA's decision".

"Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our players and staff, and we will now move forward with preparations for next season," the club added.

Shutterstock Manchester United have spoken out on the Women's Super League and Women's Championship decision

Manchester United have also spoken out on the decision. "Manchester United understands and accepts the decision made today by The FA to terminate the 2019/20 Women's Super League season. The club remain fully committed to the women's team and look forward to returning for the 2020/21 season when it is safe and viable to do so," their statement said.

The team's head coach Casey Stoney also commented on the outcome. She said: "It's obviously disappointing not to be able complete the season, but it is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved. Our focus now moves to our development for next season, which we have been continuously planning for throughout the year, and we can't wait to be back on the pitch again when it is safe to do so."

She also thanks the team's fans for supporting the club over the last few months.

What's been going on behind the scenes?

The FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship Board have been in discussions with clubs and key people from both leagues throughout the pandemic to try and work out what next steps should be taken.

After receiving lots of feedback from clubs, it was decided that the 2019/20 seasons would be brought to an end.

This decision was seen to in the best interests of all those involved in the game.

It's thought that this will give the clubs, the FA Women's Super League & Women's Championship Board and The FA time to prepare for the 2020/21 season.