Elon Musk and Grimes have changed their baby's name

Elon Musk and singer Grimes caused quite the stir on the internet after revealing the name of their newborn son earlier this month.

The couple shared that they'd named their baby X Æ A-12 on social media, leaving lots of people very confused about their incredibly unique choice of name.

However, the tech entrepreneur and singer have had to make some tweaks to their son's name for legal reasons.

Grimes broke down her baby's name on Twitter

Grimes revealed on Instagram that her and Tesla's CEO Elon Musk aren't actually able to register their baby's name under Californian laws.

When it comes to the American state's rules regarding names, they can only be officially registered if they use any of the 26 letters of the English alphabet, hyphens and apostrophes. However, numbers can't be included.

However, the couple have come up with a clever way to get around the rules. They've swapped out the number 12 for roman numerals and the new spelling of the baby's name is X Æ A-Xii.

The roman symbol for the number 10 is X and the numeral for the number two is ii. These can added together to make 12, which is written Xii in Roman numerals.

It's still not known how exactly X Æ A-Xii is pronounced, but fans of the pair have had quite a bit of fun having a go!