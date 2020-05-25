New Zealand earthquake: Prime Minister stays calm during an earthquake...on live TV!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. New Zealand's PM felt an earthquake on live TV!

Monday mornings mean it's time to go back to work for lots of people around the world.

No one really knows what a new working week will bring, but an earthquake probably wouldn't be on the cards!

Well, that's exactly what happened to New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

She was being interviewed on live TV when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck about 90km north of the country's capital, Wellington.

Despite the unexpected earth tremor, the prime minister managed to stay cool, calm and collected.

The moment was captured on camera and although the quake happened out of the blue, the PM reassured AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge that she was ok to carry on with the interview.

Lots of people across New Zealand felt the earthquake, but there have been no reports of anyone getting hurt.