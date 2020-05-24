Astronauts are on a mission to study meteorites found here on our own planet - hoping they can protect us in the future.

When you think of Antarctica, you might think about penguins, thick ice and freezing temperatures...but it's also one of the best places to find space rocks.

A giant asteroid hitting Earth is what experts say killed off the dinosaurs and they are studying these much smaller rocks to learn what they can about what they're made of and where they come from.

BBC reporter Justin Rowlett went to find out more.