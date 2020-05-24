BGT: The acts that wowed us this week!

ITV

Another Saturday evening filled with the UK's talent!

From straw playing musicians to water bound magicians this week had it all.

Let's recap on some of last night's best bits.

ITV It's okay, not to be okay

House of Swag Kids

These kids brought more than just the dance moves!

The dance school with a positive message to speak up about mental health - they came to show everybody that it's okay not to be okay!

Their powerful performance gave a glimpse into how it can feel inside people's heads sometimes.

'Together we can make a change' was their ending note and a fitting performance for the end of mental health awareness week.

Souparnika Nair

ITV

This 10 year old girl didn't let Simon Cowell's interruption - asking her to sing a different song - stop her from wowing the judges!

Souparnika's version of 'Never Enough' from the Greatest Showman was described as a "mountain of a song" that she conquered, according to David Walliams.

She was given a massive standing ovation from the judges and the audience, leaving with all four yes', showing sometimes giving it another go, really pays off.

Egg-citing magic from Jasper Cherry

ITV

Jasper Cherry from Lancashire didn't take long to 'crack' the BGT judges with his egg-ceptional magic trick.

The judges were stunned by his performance and praised him for being original and well thought out.

He also left with four yeses!

"You are a star. " David Walliams , BGT Judge

The straw playing Hasan Minawi

ITV

Was a flute? A clarinet? A recorder? Nope, it was straws!

Hasan Minawi really blew the judges away with his homemade instruments made of straws.

Ant and Dec couldn't believe what they were seeing and even joined him on stage to make sure they knew exactly what he was playing!

