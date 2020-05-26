J.K. Rowling announces new book called The Ickabog

Getty Images

J.K. Rowling has announced that she's releasing a surprise new book.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the iconic author said the book, called the The Ickabog, will be released chapter by chapter online for free during lockdown.

She did warn fans the book, "is not a Harry Potter spin-off."

However, Rowling did say she is asking children to submit their drawings and illustrations for the story, with some of the best included in the finished book.

When the published book does go on sale the money raised will go to charity to help those who have been badly affected by coronavirus.

"Over 10 years ago, I wrote a stand-alone fairytale called The Ickabog," she posted on Twitter, adding, "the manuscript went up into the attic, where it remained until a few weeks ago."

"I always meant to publish it, but after the last Potter was released I wrote two novels for adults and, after some dithering, decided to put those out next."

"Until very recently, the only people who'd heard the story of The Ickabog were my two younger children."

Having used her time in lockdown to edit and rewrite parts of the book, J.K. decided to release The Ickabog for free: "So children on lockdown, or even those back at school during these strange, unsettling times, can read it or have it read to them".

"We'll be publishing a chapter every weekday, starting at 3.00pm today and ending on July 10th," Rowling explained. "You don't need to register to access the story. You can read it for free on a new website we'll be launching shortly." She said.

JK Rowling/ Twittter

Sneak-peeks of pages posted on Twitter reveal the names of characters called Bertram and King Fred.

Rowling says the story was written to be read aloud, but is suitable to be read alone by children between seven and nine.

It was 2007 when JK Rowling finished the final Harry Potter book; The Deathly Hallows and the Ickabog will be the first children's book that the author has published in 13 years.