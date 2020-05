Muslims across the UK will celebrate Eid al-Fitr this weekend.

The festival marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month where Muslims won't eat or drink between dawn and sunset, a practice known as fasting.

Things will be a bit different this year due to the coronavirus lockdown. Traditionally, the festival is marked with prayers in mosques and visits to friends and family.

Idris has been telling us how different his Eid will be this year.