Poetry: Top tips for how to start writing poems

Getty Images

Poetry is a great way to express yourself, share how you feel, or to tell a story.

Things can be difficult at the moment and poetry can be a great way of helping you cope with how you feel.

You can write a poem about absolutely anything you want.

It can be serious, fun, happy or sad.

There are no boundaries to poetry!

We caught up with two young poetry award winners, a professional poet and even an England footballer, Jill Scott, to see what poetry means to them.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Amy loves writing poetry

Poetry is something anyone can do and you don't need lots of equipment to do it, just your imagination… oh and maybe a pen and paper so you can write down your poem so you don't forget!

But, if you are unsure of how to start, maybe you need some tips, well Newsround has you covered!

Here are five tips from poet, Oliver Lomax, to help you get started on your poetry journey.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Poetry top tips with Oliver Lomax