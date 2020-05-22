YouTube's new bedtime feature - what's it all about?

Getty Images

YouTube has included a new setting that tells you to stop watching videos when it's past your bedtime.

When we're spending much more time at home it can be easy to watch endless amounts of auto-playing videos and, before you know, it three hours have passed by.

So, as part of YouTube's effort to promote 'digital wellness', you can now set a bedtime reminder to avoid disrupting your sleep by watching later than you should.

You can pick start and end times in the settings menu and decide whether you want your bedtime reminder to pop up during a video, or until after it's finished.

If you decide to keep watching when the bedtime reminder pops up, you can dismiss it and watch more videos.

WATCH: Sleep expert Sleep expert Stephanie Romiszewski gives her top tips for a good night's sleep

This new feature is one of many that have been added to YouTube in the last few years. You can now see the amount of time you spend watching videos per week and schedule reminders to take a break from the screen.

Now, when you open your settings you will see two options: 'Remind me to take a break' and 'Remind me when it's time for bed.'

Once you switch the setting to the 'on' position, you'll be asked to select the time when you have to go to bed.

The bedtime reminder is currently available on the YouTube app on Apple and Android phones and tablets, with the new feature available everywhere else soon.