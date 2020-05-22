PAC-MAN is 40!

Before Fortnite, Animal Crossing, Little Big Planet and FIFA, there was Pac Man.

Arguably one of the worlds most well known games, that little yellow circle is 40 years old today!

May 22 1980 was the day he was fired up and ready to start his maze crazed dot eating mission.

To celebrate we have 5 facts about Pac Man!

Pac Man fact number 1:

The aim of the game is to eat all the dots whilst getting from one end of the maze to the next.

But it's not that simple, you also have to avoid the four ghosts who all have names...

Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde.

In addition to their names they all have their own personality too, do you know who is who?