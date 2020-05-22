Coronavirus: Why has Ed Sheeran been writing letters to doctors and nurses?

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran, Jamie Oliver and Emma Watson are among a group of famous faces that have come together to give the NHS a huge 'thanks' - and hopefully help make a bit of money for the health services.

As we all know, the NHS has been working harder then ever to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

Instead of a clap, a cheer or a shout the celebs have all taken pen to paper (or fingers to keyboards) to write something.

All of the things the celebrities have written are going to be put into a book, which people can buy to raise money.

What will the book actually be?

Letters have been written by lots of people you will recognise: Ed Sheeren

Dame Jacqueline Wilson

Jamie Oliver

Peter Calpadi (Doctor Who)

JoJo Moyes

The book will be made up of 100 letters and stories and called, "Dear NHS".

They will be turned into a book by author Adam Kay, who used to be a doctor, and sold to raise money for the NHS.

Dermot O'Leary, David Tennant and Jaqueline Wilson are just some of the people who have contributed to the book.

It's just one of the many ways people have come together to thank the NHS during the Coronavirus pandemic.

I hope that the book, and the money it raises for charity, will in some way manage to say thank you to the heroes who are putting our lives before their own every day.' Alex Kay , Author

What do you think about the book, do you think it's a good idea?

Don't forget to let us know what you have been doing to say 'Thank you' to the NHS and key workers!