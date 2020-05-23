Check out these marvellous mongooses!

Check out this trio of marvellous mongooses!

The triplets were born at Chester Zoo in February but have only just emerged from their burrows for the first time.

They are very small at just 12cm long - the dwarf mongoose is Africa's smallest carnivore (meat-eater).

Keepers first knew about them after hearing "tiny squeaks" - mongooses communicate with each other using short, chirping sounds.

When mongooses live together each of them has their own job to do. One of the most important is to be the lookout! They're the one who keeps an eye on what's happening around them.

Mongooses are sociable animals and can also be pretty playful - they're sometimes spotted doing handstands to mark their territory through scent marking!