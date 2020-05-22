Who's been your lockdown legend of Saturday night TV?

Getty Images

When we've all been keeping indoors for so long, finding fun things to do as a family is super important.

One thing that's become even more important than ever, are big family telly shows we can all watch together on Saturday night!

There have been some great programmes on during lockdown with some of the best UK presenters.

So we want to know which show and which presenters have been keeping you happiest during lockdown.

Vote for your favourite in the list below! Where will they rank in the end?

