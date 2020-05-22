play
Watch Newsround

Who's been your lockdown legend of Saturday night TV?

Last updated at 10:44
comments
View Comments
khkGetty Images

When we've all been keeping indoors for so long, finding fun things to do as a family is super important.

One thing that's become even more important than ever, are big family telly shows we can all watch together on Saturday night!

There have been some great programmes on during lockdown with some of the best UK presenters.

So we want to know which show and which presenters have been keeping you happiest during lockdown.

Vote for your favourite in the list below! Where will they rank in the end?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

Jim Spencer

Harry Potter book found in a skip sells for £33,000!

Little Mix

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020: What to expect from the virtual festival

david-walliams.

David Walliams: My son prefers other writers to me!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

dog-fancy-dress.
image

Clap For Our Carers: Pictures from this week's celebration of the NHS

chocolate

Do YOU keep chocolate in the fridge or the cupboard?

comments
gold-bars.

Brothers find gold treasure while building a den!

comments
9
Newsround Home