Where's the best place to keep chocolate?

As the weather's warming up there's one important question to ask: where's the best place to keep your chocolate?

For some, cold chocolate straight from the fridge is the only way to eat it - but others say it needs to be kept in the cupboard so it's a bit softer and can melt in your mouth.

Where do you stand? And what do the experts say?

Well, there was a lot of chat about this HUGE issue on social media (surprise) after famous chocolate maker Cadburys tried to settle the issue.

Their Australian team joined in saying: ""Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C to ensure the quality isn't compromised :)".

But are they right? Let us know what you think! Have your say in our vote and lets us know what you think in the comments!

