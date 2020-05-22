Brothers find gold treasure while building a den!

Getty Images The brothers had only set out to make a den in the garden!

It's not everyday you go to build a makeshift den in your garden - only to find 2kg of gold in the process!

That's exactly what happened to two brothers in France.

The boys, both about 10 years old, wanted to build their den using branches, leaves and sheets.

Their dad said they could use their late grandmother's bed sheets which were kept in a spare room.

When they took the sheets two fairly heavy objects fell out, but they didn't think anything of it and put them back.

They mentioned it to their dad who thought the objects might be knife holders.

Out of curiosity he contacted a local auctioneer, Philippe Rouillac, who said they weren't knife holders, but two gold bars weighing 1kg each!

Rouillac Auctioneers This is one of the bars - and it's set to be auctioned next month

Now both of the bars are listed on Rouillac's website with an estimated value of 40,000 euros, or £35,800.

It turns out that the bars were purchased by the grandmother in 1967 and even come with a proof of purchase.

They're going to be auctioned next month - what a great lockdown find!