Coronavirus: Graffiti pays tribute to health care workers
Street artists in cities around the world have created street art tributes to health care workers keeping us all safe.
As health care workers in almost every city fight tirelessly to help people with coronavirus, several graffiti artists around the world have created their own special tributes. This tribute to NHS workers was put up in Manchester, UK.
Reuters
This piece of art says 'thank you' to health workers in different languages. It was created by street artist Ardif in Paris, France.
Reuters
Belfast, in Northern Ireland, is famous for graffiti, often with political messages or meanings. This art pays tribute to the National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Getty Images
This artist in Kazakhstan is admiring his work dedicated to doctors, nurses, police and armed forces all involved in protecting people against coronavirus.
Reuters
This art in Indonesia pays tribute to the health care workers there, but also shares the 'stay safe' message seen throughout the world.
Reuters
A street-artist in Chicago, USA, left this tribute to health workers on a wall in the city.