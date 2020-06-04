Life hacks: What have you learnt in lockdown that's changed your life?

A life hack is a simple trick, shortcut or new skill that all of a sudden makes something so much better!

They often solve one of those pesky little day-to-day problems that we sometimes come across.

You might have seen life hack videos online that show off all sorts of unique tricks, making routine tasks a lot easier.

Often they can involve simple household items, like a toilet roll, or can just be a way of doing something that you've never thought of before, like folding a t-shirt in a new way!

If it solves a problem, it's a life hack!

A life hack video about how to close a cereal box recently became popular online.

You can see Shanequa demonstrating it in the video below.

We've all had more time at home during lockdown, so have you come up with or taken on any life hacks of your own?

What have you come up with? Share your knowledge and help others! Send us a video or pictures, and tell us all about what you've done.

We'd love to be able to show as many of them as we can on our website and in our TV bulletins - then you can see if you can spot yours, or find others that you want to try!

If you record a video this can be sent to us using the uploader below. If your parent or guardian is sending it in, they can do that here.

