A new way to close a cereal box!

So, apparently we've been closing our cereal boxes all wrong!

"What?" I hear you shout, well check this out...

You might have experienced this, you wake up, go to the kitchen and pour yourself a bowl of your favourite cereal but when you try to close the box, the flaps refuse to stay shut!

Either they end up ripping, or popping out and staying open, it's a frustrating experience. Well, say goodbye to dried up cereal, and ugly torn boxes. This is the life hack for you!

Take a look at Shanequa demonstrating the BEST way to seal your cereal boxes.

