It's not just humans who want to stay cool and have fun on one of the UK's hottest days of the year.

Check out called Ming Jung the Asian elephant having a dip in his private pool!

Ming Jung weighs 4300kg and lives at Whipsnade Zoo - the UK's largest zoo - and made the most of the glorious sunshine!

Elephant Team Leader, Stefan Groeneveld said "It's wonderful to see Ming Jung enjoying the pool in this amazing weather; in fact, we're all quite jealous! He uses his trunk as a snorkel while he dives under the water - and flaps his ears to cool himself down."

The zoo is currently closed and relying on donations to help look after the animals.