How elephants stay cool during UK scorcher!
It's not just humans who want to stay cool and have fun on one of the UK's hottest days of the year.
Check out called Ming Jung the Asian elephant having a dip in his private pool!
Ming Jung weighs 4300kg and lives at Whipsnade Zoo - the UK's largest zoo - and made the most of the glorious sunshine!
Elephant Team Leader, Stefan Groeneveld said "It's wonderful to see Ming Jung enjoying the pool in this amazing weather; in fact, we're all quite jealous! He uses his trunk as a snorkel while he dives under the water - and flaps his ears to cool himself down."
The zoo is currently closed and relying on donations to help look after the animals.