David Walliams: My son prefers other writers to me!

Getty Images David Walliams and the Duchess of Cornwall spoke together on a video chat

David Walliams says his son prefers other writers to him!

He was speaking to Camilla Duchess of Cornwall in a video chat.

She asked Walliams whether his son had inherited his love for writing and he replied: "He's coming up with ideas for stories all the time. I mean, they come thick and fast.

"So he's really into that and really into stories. He tends to choose other writers rather than me..."

Royal writing competition

The pair spoke to each other about how they were coping with lockdown.

The Boy In The Dress and Gansta Granny author said he was "keeping busy writing" and added: "when I do creative work, it passes the time beautifully."

Camilla talked about the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, an international writing contest.

Getty Images The author will judge the competition entries

This year the theme is the environment and Camilla said: "We just want lots and lots and lots of these aspiring young writers to enter because, as you said before, some of their stories really are verging on brilliant."

Walliams will be one of the competition judges and said he can't wait to read the entries.