Eid al-Fitr 2020: How Eid will be a bit different this year

Muslims across the UK are celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

The festival marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month where Muslims won't eat or drink between dawn and sunset, a practice known as fasting.

Fasting is important for Muslims during Ramadan as it allows them to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah, or God.

Things will be a bit different this year due to the coronavirus lockdown. Traditionally, the festival is marked with prayers in mosques and visits to friends and family.

But with the the social distancing rules in place this cant be done, Families will still celebrate at home and find ways to enjoy the festival together.