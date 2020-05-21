Ariana Grande sends message for Manchester Arena bombing anniversary

Getty Images

Ariana Grande says not a day goes by where she doesn't think about what happened at the Manchester Arena three years ago.

Paying tribute to the families affected, the singer sent out an emotional message ahead of the anniversary of the attack, saying she wanted to "send my love to everyone feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness" of the anniversary.

Ariana had just finished a performance at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 when a terrorist exploded a bomb that killed 22 people and injured several others.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. One Love Manchester: Ariana Grande returned for a benefit concert in 2017, two weeks after the attack

Two weeks after the bombing, Grande returned to Manchester to perform at the One Love Manchester concert. The event featured stars including Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher and Katy Perry, raising millions of pounds for victims and their families.

Posting on her Instagram, the 26-year-old wrote: "I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you always."

Ariana Grande/ Instagram Ariana Grande shared this message on her Instagram stories

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, tributes in Manchester will be different this year, as people have been asked not to come together in remembrance.

However, a service at 9.30am and 4.30pm from Manchester Cathedral will be broadcast live on Facebook, with those watching invited to light a candle as a personal way to remember.

The Cathedral bells will also chime 22 times to remember those who lost their lives.

Along with the virtual ceremony, plans for a permanent garden memorial to the 22 victims has been unveiled.

The memorial, called Glade of Light, includes a circle or 'halo' made from stone that includes names of the people who died. Within the memorial there will be personalised memory capsules with memories provided by their family and friends.

Manchester City Council The memorial will be located next to Manchester Cathedral

The memorial is designed to be a space for people to use for some quiet time with their own thoughts.

Sir Richard Leese, the leader of Manchester city council, said: "Manchester will never forget the terrible events of 22 May 2017. Those who were killed, those who lost loved ones and all those whose lives changed forever that night are forever in our thoughts.

"We will be thinking of them on 22 May and, importantly, plans for a permanent memorial, a tranquil space for contemplation which can be used year-round, are progressing well."