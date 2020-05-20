play
Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh face storm surges and 121mph winds

Last updated at 15:09
People have been evacuating their homes to move into shelters ahead of the storms arrivalGetty Images

Cyclone Amphan has reached parts of eastern India and Bangladesh, bringing very strong wind and rain.

Millions of people were evacuated before the storm arrived, but social-distancing measures made mass evacuations tricky for authorities.

The cyclone originated in the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean and is forecast to cause huge storm surges, severe flooding and mudslides.

Forecasters predicted wind speeds up to 195km/h (121mph) and storm surges that could reach as high as a two-storey building.

One person is confirmed to have died in the storm so far.

Trees have been uprooted and houses destroyed in coastal regions of Orissa, according to Indian media reports.

Officials in Bangladesh fear it will be the most powerful storm since Cyclone Sidr in 2007, in which caused a huge loss of life.

A man rides his bike past fallen tree branches along a road ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Amphan in Digha, West Bengal, on May 20, 2020.Getty Images
This was the scene in Digha, West Bengal in India after the cyclone hit

India and Bangladesh have asked for schools and other buildings to be turned into temporary shelters - they need more space than usual in order to house people while maintaining social distancing.

Extra shelters have been prepared to allow for social distancing, while masks are also being distributed.

Children-play-oh-mobile-phone.Getty Images
These children are staying in one of the shelters in Tajpur of East Midnapore district in West Bengal

West Bengal and the state of Orissa, also known as Odisha, are expected to be the worst-hit parts of India.

Amphan will be the first super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal since 1999.

The storm hit the Sundarbans, a mangrove area around the India-Bangladesh border, on Wednesday afternoon.

Map showing Bay of BengalGetty Images

Meteorologists say the areas sees some of the biggest storm surges in the world because the high sea surface temperatures trigger extremely strong cyclones.

The shallow bays cause water, pushed by the strong winds of a tropical cyclone, to get funnelled and pushed as the storm moves up the bay.

Clouds cover the skies over the river Ganges ahead of Cyclone Amphan on May 19, 2020 in Kolkata, India.Getty Images
Dark clouds cloud be seen in Kolkata, India before the cyclone arrived

Amphan is forecast to move north and north-eastwards near the major city of Kolkata in India's West Bengal state, moving further into Bangladesh on Thursday, and later Bhutan.

